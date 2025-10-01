Villanova’s new QB is all about leadership: ‘I want to just show these guys how much I care’

When Villanova brought on quarterback Pat McQuaide as a graduate transfer in January, it was at first difficult for the coaching staff to envision the kind of leader he would become.

A surprise play in the season-opening win over Colgate on Sept. 6 was McQuaide’s introduction as Villanova’s quarterback. In the second quarter, the left-hander faked a handoff to running back David Avit and sprinted 28 yards for a touchdown.

“I didn’t even know he pulled the ball,” offensive coordinator Chris Boden said of McQuaide, a Nicholls State graduate from Solon, Ohio. “No one did. The players out on the field were all mad because we didn’t get it. But when we realized he scored, he, of course, came running over to me, going, ‘I told you I could run that.’”

The No. 18 Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association) had a disappointing start to conference play in a loss to Monmouth on Sept. 20. But they showed promise in last Saturday’s victory over William & Mary, and coaches are confident in having an experienced quarterback at the helm of the offense.

A new spin on the offense

McQuaide succeeded Connor Watkins, the team’s signal caller for the last three years. McQuaide is eager to bring his own style to the program.

“Connor was a phenomenal player and did great things for this program,” McQuaide said. “But I’m not him, and the key for me is just to be myself. I’m not trying to form into what he did, but kind of put my own spin on the offense.”

McQuaide prides himself on his passing game. So far this season, he has 853 passing yards and three touchdowns with a 57% completion rate. He showed off his arm against Monmouth, with 333 yards and two touchdowns for his best performance yet as a Wildcat in the 51-33 loss.

McQuaide does not characterize himself as a runner, however, and is averaging just 1.4 yards on eight carries this season. So, Villanova’s talented running backs have been a big help in the backfield. The offense leans on a trio of sophomore running backs — Avit, Isaiah Ragland, and Ja’briel Mace — to gain yards on the ground.

“[McQuaide] is smart with the ball, he manages well, and he doesn’t take a lot of chances,” coach Mark Ferrante said after the win over William & Mary. “He’s the most vocal guy we have on offense right now.”

A ‘vocal leader’

Following Watkins’ graduation, Villanova was in serious need of an energetic player to step up and rally the team. Boden noticed those characteristics in McQuaide immediately after he arrived on campus.

“When we were in spring ball, all of a sudden, I heard his voice talking to the team, and I thought that was kind of strange for a new guy,” Boden said. “You don’t expect new guys to step right into a leadership role. But from his energy, his charisma, everyone really took to him right away. He’s been an incredible, vocal leader and a fiery guy on the field.”

Coaches did not finalize the decision of who would start until the week of the season opener. Throughout the summer, McQuaide battled for the spot with junior Tanner Maddocks, who has appeared in three of Villanova’s four games as a backup this season.

Ultimately, McQuaide’s accurate arm and leadership abilities led coaches to believe that he was the right replacement for Watkins. The main task ahead, McQuaide said, is learning to play as if he and his teammates have known each other for more than just a few months.

“Any time you go somewhere new, you have to rebuild relationships and relearn different things about your teammates and your coaches,” McQuaide said. “That’s the biggest challenge. I want to just show these guys how much I care, and how invested I am in this team.”