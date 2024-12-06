Temple claims inaugural women’s Big 5 Classic title with 76-62 win over Villanova

Despite hosting the conclusion of the inaugural women’s Big 5 Classic, Villanova (5-4) did not come away with a trophy. Temple (4-4) emerged with a 76-62 victory on Friday night in the Big 5 classic championship game.

The Wildcats cruised through their first two Big 5 matchups of the season. Pod play started with an 80-64 win over Penn on Nov. 20, then an 81-65 defeat of Saint Joseph’s on Dec. 1.

But it was Temple that gave Villanova the toughest competition. Senior guard Tiarra East spearheaded the Owls’ win, finishing the night with 26 points and five rebounds.

“It was a great tournament, and the first of many that I know are going to be great for this city,” Temple coach Diane Richardson said. “We wanted to represent Temple, we played together, and this feels special.”

Villanova couldn’t keep up with Temple’s offense, shooting 41.3% from the field and making 3-of-20 three-point attempts.

After setting a career-high against 26 points last week against St. Joe’s, freshman point guard Jasmine Bascoe led the Wildcats with 19 points and seven rebounds Friday night.

First half battle

The Wildcats opened the game with a 9-0. Graduate forward Lara Edmanson scored the first five points and sophomore guard Maddie Webber added a pair of jumpers.

But the Owls quickly climbed out of the early hole to keep the score close throughout the first half. Temple briefly took the lead, 29-28, with a shot by sophomore guard Kaylah Turner at the one minute, 55 second mark in the half.

Villanova’s aggressive start faded as the Wildcats shot 38.9% in the second quarter and struggled making shots from long range, missing all 11 attempts. Temple also outrebounded Villanova, 20-14, in the first half.

“I was surprised by our lack of intensity and sense of urgency that needs to happen in a game like this, or any game,” Villanova coach Denise Dillon said. “Temple came to win a championship and you could see it.”

Despite shooting struggles, the Wildcats led at the half, 34-30.

Temple surges in the fourth quarter

In a productive third quarter, the Owls shot 71.7% from the field and went on an 11-0 run. They were rewarded with a 55-50 advantage entering the final frame.

Temple’s Turner scored six consecutive points to open the fourth quarter.

The Owls opened a double-digit lead that stretched as high as 16 points. Two three-pointers and a driving layup by East put the Owls up 72-56 with 3:35 left.

Temple finished the night on 55.8% shooting from the field and 50.0% from three.

“Just being here these two years, I’ve realized that this is a big deal and it’s big for women’s basketball, especially this year, when we have so much exposure,” Richardson, who took over as Temple’s head coach in 2022, said. “It makes me feel good as a coach to understand that we are finally getting it.”

Next up

After Friday night’s disappointment, Villanova will have one day to rest before heading to Fairfield (5-2) on Sunday, Dec. 8 (2 p.m., ESPN+).