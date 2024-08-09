Was that really the release of Villanova’s non-conference men’s hoops schedule? Not so fast.

Earlier this week, Villanova completed its men’s basketball roster with the commitment of former Alabama guard Kris Parker. On Thursday, it was believed the Wildcats completed their non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.

Social media reacted to posts on X, formerly Twitter, showcasing an 11-game slate of matchups. However, the program confirmed Friday that it has yet to officially release a full non-conference schedule beyond the six games that have been announced sporadically.

In March, it was announced that the Wildcats will take on Maryland on Nov. 24 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., as part of the annual Empire Classic, which moved from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Advertisement

In April, it was announced that Villanova would host Cincinnati as part of the Big 12-Big East battle on Dec. 3. In May, the team announced plans to play Virginia in the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame series in Baltimore, a round-robin tournament that also features Penn State and Virginia Tech, beginning on Nov. 15.

And in June, it was announced that the Wildcats would be in a pod with St. Joseph’s (Nov. 12) and Penn (Nov. 19) ahead of the Dec. 7 Big 5 Classic.

» READ MORE: Villanova receives commitment from Alabama transfer Kris Parker

However, the graphic depicts Villanova also taking on Lafayette (TBD), NJIT (Nov. 8), Rider (Nov. 27), Columbia (TBD), and Fairleigh Dickinson (Dec. 11).

While the official schedule hasn’t been released, it’s expected later this month. Last season, the Wildcats dropped the announcement of its non-conference schedule on Aug. 15. If it tracks, Nova Nation won’t have to wait long to verify if the unofficial rundown matches up.

Women’s schedule is set

While speculation remains about the men’s slate, the women’s non-conference slate was made official late last month. Villanova will open its non-Big East schedule with five matchups in November, against Wake Forest (Nov. 10), Princeton (Nov. 13), Columbia (Nov. 16) and Penn (Nov. 20).

Then, it’s off to the Bahamas for the Battle for Atlantis from Nov. 23 to 25 before a Dec. 1 Big 5 date against St. Joseph’s. Villanova’s Finneran Pavilion will be the site of the women’s Big 5 Classic on Dec. 6, and then it’s a quick turnaround to Connecticut to take on Fairfield (Dec. 8).

The Wildcats’ non-conference slate closes in December with games against Delaware (Dec. 11) and James Madison (Dec. 15).

» READ MORE: Transfer Jhamir Brickus could play a big role for a Villanova squad that Kyle Neptune thinks is improved