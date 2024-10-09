Observations from Villanova’s blue/white scrimmage: Eric Dixon at the ‘4′; Tyler Perkins impresses; and more

Intrasquad scrimmages should come marked with a surgeon general’s advisory.

Warning: Drawing any major conclusions from what you’re about to see is frowned upon.

With that out of the way, here are some observations from Villanova’s blue/white scrimmage Tuesday night, when the Wildcats faced each other in four separate six-minute quarters.

Dixon’s new position

Maybe this was what Villanova had in mind when it brought in Lance Ware from Kentucky last offseason.

There was Eric Dixon catching the ball at the foul line Tuesday, drawing the attention of more than just his primary defender. In the dunker spot was Enoch Boakye, this year’s portal addition from Fresno State. Dixon calmly fed Boakye for a slam.

Ware, of course, didn’t pan out and never afforded Villanova the ability to get Dixon, its best player, a lot of time at the power forward spot, his more natural position. Boakye seems on his way to making Dixon’s wishes come true. The duo only played together for half of the scrimmage session Tuesday. It’s all still a work in progress, but Villanova got Dixon the ball in different spots in the half court.

“It’s definitely something that’s a little change of pace from what we’ve had the last couple years,” Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said. “I think it’s good for Eric because he’s so versatile. He can play on the perimeter, can obviously play inside. We’re looking to continue to see what that looks like as we move forward.”

Dixon looks more than ready for his fifth season of college basketball.

Perkins stands out

Some of the best film Neptune and his staff needed on Tyler Perkins was one they already had. Perkins torched Villanova for 22 points during Penn’s 76-72 victory, including some second-half shots that freshmen aren’t supposed to make and probably rarely take during a Big 5 game at the Palestra.

“Unfortunately for us we saw that when we played them last year,” Neptune said. “We saw his talent level. To his credit, as in shape as he was last year, he really changed his body. His jump shot has really improved as well. He brings a level of toughness and nastiness to practice and we’re expecting him to bring the same thing to games.”

Those things were on display Tuesday. Perkins, who could either crack the starting five or come off the bench, looked strong and physical. He took shots confidently and showed some poise when attacking the paint.

Brickus does all the little things

Neptune sometimes finds himself getting on Jhamir Brickus about certain things in practice, he said. Villanova’s new point guard, who transferred from La Salle (by way of Coatesville), reads ball screens “literally perfectly,” Neptune said. And sometimes in real time it’s hard to tell if a certain play was right or wrong.

“I go back and watch the film and I’m like, all right, he’s right,” Neptune said. “He just sees the game at such an advanced level.”

Brickus, generously listed at 5-foot-11, is tiny, but crafty. He’s never sped up, has a good understanding of how to use his body, and knows how to use angles to his advantage.

“He’s obviously not the tallest in stature, but there’s nothing he can’t do,” Neptune said. “From shooting on the perimeter, off the dribble, off the catch, using ball screens, [isolation], posting up, he literally does everything.”

And while he didn’t light up the scoreboard Tuesday night (though he did knock down a few three-pointers), it was the little things that stood out. The Wildcats showed a little pick-and-roll game with Boakye screening for him. Brickus, as Neptune alluded to, has a knack for making the right play off of those screens.

The questions around Brickus are centered on whether that old-man game translates to the Big East at his height. An intrasquad scrimmage wasn’t going to provide any real answers there.

Longino finally gets a full offseason

A confident Jordan Longino had some moments Tuesday night. The senior, who has been banged up for large chunks of his three seasons on campus, finally went through a full offseason program healthy.

Villanova has options with Longino, who could be in the starting five or, if Perkins starts, be first off the bench. The Wildcats used Longino as a facilitator at times last season, but he could come in and back up a wing. Defense, as always, will be Longino’s calling card, but more versatility on the offense end could be on the horizon.

“When you get hurt and you get hurt multiple times, it’s not just your body that has to heal,” Neptune said. “The mental piece is just as important. I think that he’s over that mental hurdle and we’re expecting big things from him. He’s had a good offseason. I think he’s retooled his shot a little bit. He’s much more confident with the ball.”

Tip-ins

Transfer wing Kris Parker (toe), freshman guard Aleksandar Gavalyugov (foot), and redshirt sophomore Jordann Dumont (hip) did not dress Tuesday. The Wildcats are expecting all three to be ready for the start of the season. … Parker, who transferred from Alabama after considering Villanova out of high school, should make an immediate impact as a versatile and athletic wing. He’ll need to shoot with more consistency, but that seems to be one of the few minor holes in his game at the moment. … What about the other freshmen, you ask? Josiah Moseley, Neptune said, is “one of the most athletic” players Villanova has had and can guard big and small. Matthew Hodge figures to be in the rotation. And Malcolm Thomas showed off plenty of athleticism himself, though he’s likely more of a developmental prospect. …

One of the knocks on Boakye was his free-throw shooting. He made 49.2% of his 65 attempts at Fresno State last year. That doesn’t fly at Villanova. Boakye went 9-for-10 Tuesday night. … As if there was any doubt, senior walk-on Collin O’Toole remains the loudest person in the gym.