That isn’t the way the Wildcats usually close out games in which they hold a 14-point second-half lead — or a 10-point lead with 2 minutes, 28 seconds to play, for that matter — but there were a lot of un-Villanova things taking place. There were seven missed free throws by the Wildcats in those final two minutes, including a pair by Gillespie. Seton Hall made five of seven shots from the field against a defense that didn’t rotate well to the ball, making it a one-possession game down the stretch. It was wild.