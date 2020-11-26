Four Villanova starters were obvious. The fifth was the question. Would Villanova start a little bigger with Cole Swider or go a little surprise. Not a big surprise that the decision was made to go with three guards. Interesting that Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels got the start. Daniels quickly showed that the practice buzz during his year off wasn’t off as he hit his shot, a three, and looked ready to help defensively. HIs three-pointer with just under three minutes left and Villanova up by a point may have been the biggest in the game.