NEWARK, N.J. — Cam Whitmore’s debut wasn’t the only positive development for Villanova in last Saturday’s win over Oklahoma. It also coincided with fellow freshman Mark Armstrong entering the starting lineup.

This is what Jay Wright had in mind when he recruited Whitmore and Armstrong to Villanova and what Kyle Neptune now has at his disposal to go with a trio of veterans — Caleb Daniels, Brandon Slater, and Eric Dixon — in Villanova’s rotation, which still is missing Justin Moore.

Playing 20 minutes from his hometown of South Orange, N.J., Armstrong got the Wildcats rolling in their most complete game of the season, a 77-56 victory over Boston College in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center.

The Wildcats have won three straight and are back to .500 at 5-5.

Statistical leaders

Whitmore led all scorers and four Wildcats in double figures with 19 points. He shot 5-for-10 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from three-point range, and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. He also collected seven rebounds. Armstrong had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon each scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Boston College was led by 13 points apiece from DeMarr Langford Jr. and Mason Madsen.

Freshmen start fast

Armstrong scored Villanova’s first seven points on a three-pointer, a drive to the basket, and a pair of free throws.

And as he has been since he debuted last weekend, Whitmore provided instant offense for Villanova when he checked into the game. His first points came after nearly putting Boston College’s Devin McGlockton on a poster. Whitmore dribbled low through two defenders and then rose for what would’ve been a highlight-reel dunk. Instead, he was fouled and made two free throws.

“I split the defense and saw the defender there and knew I had to rise up,” Whitmore said. “That’s really what I do.”

Whitmore then hit a three-pointer from the wing on the following possession.

Freshman sharpshooter Brendan Hausen also got in on the action. Armstrong corralled one of his two first-half steals and started a run in transition that ended with Hausen knocking down a triple from the right wing.

Villanova’s freshmen scored 23 of the team’s first 32 points and the Wildcats led, 40-30, at halftime.

“I thought we were much more focused to start the game,” Neptune said. “Our starts have been a concern at times and we talk about throwing the first punch and setting the tone. I thought we did that initially.”

Daniels, Dixon get involved

They kept it going, too, led by a few veterans.

After modest (for them) first halves, Daniels and Dixon helped Villanova extend its lead and pull away in the second half.

The duo combined for 14 of Villanova’s first 25 points of the second half. Dixon scored four points during a 9-0 Villanova run that was capped by a Whitmore steal and slam that gave Villanova what was then its largest lead, 65-46, with seven minutes to play. The run put the Eagles out of reach.

Hausen then put the exclamation point on a 14-3 Villanova run with back-to-back threes to extend the lead even further.

“It was spurts,” Boston College coach Earl Grant said. “It started in the first half, at the end. I think it was a six-point game and they pushed it to 13. Some of it was our shot selection and some of it was our decision making with the ball.”

Too many turnovers

Villanova isn’t going to lose the turnover battle often. For opposing teams, it’s all about keeping the margin tight.

The Wildcats entered Saturday with +3.9 average advantage in the turnover margin.

They won the turnover battle, 14-7, Saturday, and outscored Boston College, 15-2, off of those turnovers.

“They’re a team of runs,” Grant said. “You want to make them go against your half-court defense, but if you give them a chance to run out and get in the open floor they’re that much more difficult to guard.”

Up next

It’s finals week at Villanova. The Wildcats play next on Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. Joseph’s (4 p.m., CBS Sports Network). That game marks the final of Villanova’s four Big 5 contests and presents the Wildcats with a chance to earn a share of this year’s Big 5 men’s title with Temple.

Big East play for Villanova begins Dec. 21 with a home game at Finneran Pavilion vs. a St. John’s team that entered its Saturday night game with New Hampshire at 9-1 on the season.