After being projected to repeat as Colonial Athletic Association champion in the preseason, Villanova disappointingly sits tied for fourth in the conference as it prepares to host Delaware (7-3, 4-3 CAA) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in its season finale.

The Battle of the Blue game between the Wildcats and the Blue Hens, ranked No. 20 in FCS, is highly anticipated each year, as the two regional rivals have competed almost annually since 1965, minus an eight-year hiatus from 1981-88 when Villanova temporarily cut its football program.

» READ MORE: ‘He’s one of the keepers of the flame’: Villanova’s Eric Dixon is becoming the best version of himself

Coming off back-to-back blowout road losses to Towson and William & Mary, a win in this year’s matchup holds even more significance for the Wildcats.

Keys to victory

While the story of Villanova’s season has been inconsistencies on defense, particularly in stopping the run, the Wildcats’ downfall the last two weeks has been their offense.

Two weeks ago, Towson held the Cats to three points and just 153 total yards of offense. Villanova punted 10 times, with each drive consisting of five plays or less, and junior quarterback Connor Watkins completed just 7 of 21 passes for a season-low 68 yards.

The struggles continued last week against William & Mary when the Wildcats were held to 12 points despite racking up 344 total yards, including 206 through the air from Watkins.

For a team that averages 389.3 total yards for the season, Villanova, at times, has proved that it can be explosive offensively. The Wildcats need to find that groove again to have a chance at taking down nationally ranked Delaware.

Keep an eye on

In Villanova’s loss to William & Mary, Dez Boykin was a bright spot for the offense. The fifth-year wide receiver stepped up in the absence of star Jaaron Hayek, recording his first career 100-yard performance (110) on a season-high six catches. If Watkins continues to find Boykin, the duo could help spark the Wildcats offense.

These two have a history

Including the Blue Hens’ victory in the teams’ first matchup in 1895, the Wildcats hold a 32-21-1 advantage in the all-time series. Since the annual contest was officially titled the Battle of the Blue in 2007, Villanova has won 13 of the 15 trophies, but Delaware did win last year at Villanova.

» READ MORE: Maddy Siegrist drops her 39th double-double as Villanova knocks off No. 24 Princeton

Looking down the line

With a record of 5-5 (3-4), Villanova’s chances of qualifying for the FCS playoffs are all but extinguished. That said, a win on Saturday would end Villanova’s season on a high note, secure local bragging rights, and ensure a second straight winning season.