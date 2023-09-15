Villanova has upset on the mind ahead of a road contest at FBS power UCF

While Villanova football has started its season strong, going 2-0 against Lehigh and Colgate, the Wildcats have yet to scratch the surface of what a tough non-conference matchup looks like.

Villanova’s two games have resulted in comfortable wins over Patriot League foes, but this week, the Wildcats will take a major step up in class as they head to Orlando to take on the University of Central Florida (6:30 p.m, ESPN3), their lone FBS opponent of the season.

UCF, which has won nine games in each of the past two seasons, is 2-0 thanks to a commanding 56-6 win over Kent State in Week 1, and a thrilling, last-second victory over Boise State last Saturday.

“They’re big, fast, and physical,” Villanova head coach Mike Ferrante said about the Knights. “What can you say about them? They play a high-tempo offense, they’re aggressive and big on defense, and we’re gonna have to go down there and perform really well to go down there and be 1-0 this week.”

Keys to Victory

To keep its undefeated record intact, Villanova will need to overachieve as the underdog. For the Wildcats, this means capitalizing against a UCF offense that will be spearheaded by a new quarterback.

The first two weeks of the season, UCF’s offense was guided by quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who went 38-of-54 for 553 passing yards and three touchdowns. He was also the Knights leading rusher, carrying 19 times for 163 yards and another score.

However, due to a leg injury suffered late in the Knights win over Boise State, Plumlee will be sidelined against the Wildcats. Instead, sophomore Timmy McClain, a transfer from South Florida, will start for UCF.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats will lean on running back Jalen Jackson, who leads the team in rushing with 201 yards. If Jackson, who enters the game averaging 10 yards per carry, can continue to find success on the ground, it would go a long way in helping Villanova shorten the game and keep UCF’s high-powered offense off the field. The Knights enter Saturday’s game ranked No. 1 in the nation in total offense (626.5 yards per game).

Keep an eye on

Graduate quarterback Connor Watkins took center stage in Villanova’s win last week against Colgate. Watkins finished the night 8-of-11 through the air for a career-high 310 passing yards. He also accounted for four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing.

With star wide receiver Jaaron Hayek (lower body) out for the second straight game, fifth-year wideout Rayjuon Pringle and sophomore Jaylan Sanchez shined in the Wildcats’ win over the Raiders. The two combined for five of the team’s eight receptions and were responsible for 296 of the team’s 310 receiving yards (95%).

These two have a history

The only time the Wildcats have seen the Knights was in September of 2006 when UCF won, 35-16, in Orlando. This was the same year that Division 1-AA was renamed to the Football Championship Subdivision. At the time, UCF, which is in its first season in the Big 12, was a member of Conference USA.

They said It

“Whenever you’re playing up, you know they’re always gonna have more people … usually they just have more guys that they’re allowed to roll through. When we’ve played those FBS opponents a lot of times you just see a lot more guys, so they [can] stay more fresh than you’re able to” — Ferrante

Looking down the line

Villanova will head back home for Week 4 to open up conference play

The Wildcats are set to take on Rhode Island (1-1) on Sept. 23 (2:00 p.m. FloSports). The Rams currently sit fourth in the Coastal Athletic Association, with a loss to FBS school Georgia State, and a win over Stony Brook. Villanova is 11-4 all-time against Rhode Island.