“We have basic concepts offensively and defensively, but our defense is tailored to the personnel we have,” Wright said. “I think Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is one of the best defensive players in the country. He can guard any position and then helps everybody else. Justin Moore is the same kind of guy, believe it or not. Justin Moore can actually guard in the post. Our other teams could do that, but not as well as this team. But our other teams were better offensively.”