A look at the Villanova roster for the 2020-21 season:
The Wildcats’ four returning starters are versatile in terms of playing multiple positions and excelling in a variety of areas. Point guard Collin Gillespie is their top returning scorer, most prolific three-point shooter and best defensive player. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is an outstanding post defender who finished third in the Big East in rebounding last season and has range out to beyond the arc. Justin Moore hit more than 39% of his attempts from deep as a freshman, a confident shooter who can score in bunches. Jermaine Samuels is able to fill up a stat sheet with his scoring, rebounding and shot-blocking.
Jay Wright can go in a number of directions for a fifth starter but is looking for that player to be consistent at both ends. Cole Swider, who started 15 games last season, is a talented three-point shooting ability. Brandon Slater is a high-energy factor in transition and known for his strong defense. Caleb Daniels was Tulane’s leading scorer (16.9 points per game) before transferring and sitting out last season, and he knows how to get to the free-throw line. Redshirt freshman Eric Dixon is an intriguing prospect who worked hard in his first year in the program to learn how to guard on the perimeter and run the floor. In addition to a fifth starter, Wright also is looking for a sixth man for instant offense, and could tab any one of these four players.