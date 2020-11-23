Jay Wright can go in a number of directions for a fifth starter but is looking for that player to be consistent at both ends. Cole Swider, who started 15 games last season, is a talented three-point shooting ability. Brandon Slater is a high-energy factor in transition and known for his strong defense. Caleb Daniels was Tulane’s leading scorer (16.9 points per game) before transferring and sitting out last season, and he knows how to get to the free-throw line. Redshirt freshman Eric Dixon is an intriguing prospect who worked hard in his first year in the program to learn how to guard on the perimeter and run the floor. In addition to a fifth starter, Wright also is looking for a sixth man for instant offense, and could tab any one of these four players.