Villanova looking like the class of the Big 5 in Wednesday night rout of Penn

Villanova entered the Finneran Pavilion on Wednesday night with the intent to prove itself as a top team in the Big 5 this season.

The Wildcats accomplished that with an 80-64 victory over Penn. Junior forward Denae Carter and freshman point guard Jasmine Bascoe scored 16 points each to lead Villanova. Beyond historic Philadelphia rivalries, Big Five matchups mean something extra for Villanova (3-1) this season. On Dec. 6, the Wildcats will host the inaugural women’s Big 5 Classic on their home court.

“We know [the Big 5 Classic] is going to be a great day, and we just want to put ourselves in that spot to be playing for a championship come that Friday night,” Villanova head coach Denise Dillon said.

Wildcats start fast, never let up

Villanova got off to a 7-0 lead and led by 20 points or more at the end of the second, third, and fourth quarters. Villanova shot 42.9% from the field and 34.6% from outside the arc.

Three of the four Villanova players who finished the game with double figures in points — graduate guard Maddie Burke, sophomore guard Maddie Webber, and Carter — were members of last year’s roster. Burke provided steady leadership early on, finishing the first half with 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting. Twelve of her first-half points came from three-point range.

The game quickly got away from the Quakers (3-2) as they struggled to produce offensively. In the first half, Penn shot just 7-for-31 from the field (0-for-12 from three) with no assists.

Bascoe and Carter develop complementary dynamic

According to Dillon, one of Villanova’s primary focuses this season is rebounding. The Wildcats outrebounded the Quakers, 44-35.

Bascoe had six rebounds in addition to leading the team in scoring. She also had five assists and two steals.

“Our returning players and some of the veterans that we brought in are really taking [Bascoe] under their wing, and allowing her to grow each day, and I think they enjoy playing with her out on the floor,” Dillon said. “It’s a great combination.”

Carter led the Wildcats with nine rebounds. Growing up in Philadelphia, Carter felt especially connected to the Big 5 matchup. Bascoe, a Canada native, is one of multiple international players on this season’s Villanova roster who are just beginning to experience the city’s basketball tradition.

“I try to tell the team how deep [the Big 5 rivalry] goes and how it’s a really big thing here,” Carter said. “Today they kind of understood that. We knew it was going to be a really physical game that we’re playing for something a lot bigger. They just really embraced it and it’s been super fun.”

Classic matchups

Villanova’s next Big 5 Classic pod matchup will be on Dec. 1 vs. St. Joseph’s (3-0). The Wildcats lost to St. Joe’s, 73-67, last December before beating the Hawks, 67-59, in the WBIT quarterfinals in March.

“The Villanova-St. Joe’s rivalry has always been really strong, so today we were just putting [ourselves] in the position to make that next game a big one,” Dillon said. “We talked about that at the beginning of the season, the opportunity for us to play championship basketball.”

Villanova will spend this weekend in the Bahamas to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Road to the inaugural Big 5 Classic

With the loss to Villanova and the loss to St. Joe’s on Nov. 15, the Quakers will be sent to the fifth-place game of the Big 5 Classic.

“I’ve been a part of [the Big 5] for 15 years with Penn, and I think what they’re doing here with the Big 5 is really cool,” Penn head coach Mike McLaughlin said. “To get all six teams back together in one venue, I’m looking forward to being a part of something for the first time. More importantly, I’m excited for the players to experience it.”