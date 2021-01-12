“At the core of those is the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff, not only physically but from a mental health component as well,” Jackson said. “We’re asking student-athletes and staff to do things that have never been done before. That’s what’s at the heart of every decision and every crossroads where we’re weighing all those different factors. Then second to that is the competitive nature, to make sure that we’re competing when we are healthy in a way that’s safe and responsible.”