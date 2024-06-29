Former Villanova guard Justin Moore signs with Milwaukee Bucks

Former Villanova standout Justin Moore has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agency and the school said Friday night.

Moore, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged a career 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in five seasons with the Wildcats but went undrafted in this week’s NBA draft.

His best season perhaps was 2021-22, when he averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 boards, and 2.3 assists for Villanova’s most recent Final Four squad. He started every game he played over the last three seasons, but injuries — notably a torn Achilles in the 2022 Elite Eight — derailed his last two, and he played 42 games in that span. This season, hampered by a right knee sprain, he played 29 games and averaged 9.8 points as Villanova (18-16) lost in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

Moore’s production and leadership leave significant holes for Villanova coach Kyle Neptune to fill, but he’s brought in a couple experienced transfers in La Salle’s Jhamir Brickus and Philadelphia native and former Miami star Wooga Poplar for the 2024-25 squad.

Additionally, Mark Armstrong signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Armstrong, who averaged 8.4 points in 34 games (32 starts) went undrafted after entering the NBA draft following his sophomore season.