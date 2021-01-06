Wall Street liked the deal and what it could mean for corporate profits. AmerisouceBergen stock rose more than $7 a share in early trading, topping $100 a share for the first time in five years. Wallgreen Boots Alliance shares were also up, by as much as 5 percent in early trading, as the company said it would focus more on its 21,000 stores in the U.S. and 10 other countries.