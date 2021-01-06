AmerisourceBergen, the $190 billion (yearly sales), Chesterbrook-based medical-drugs distributor, says it will pay $6.5 billion, mostly in cash, for U.K.-based Alliance Healthcare and its pharma supply units in Britain and France, fast-growing Turkey and Egypt, and other nations.
The deal to buy Alliance and its packaging, shipping, generic-drug and personal-care brands from drug-sales giant Walgreen Boots Alliance — which owns 30 percent of AmerisourceBergen — came with promises by AmerisourceBergen chief executive Steve Collis of rapid sales and profit growth ahead.
What will it mean for drug prices? “It contributes to the consolidation of an increasingly-concentrated pharmaceutical supply chain,” with “a greater possibility of using this power to harm rivals” and prevent new competition, said Michael A. Carrier, a Rutgers Law School-Camden antitrust scholar.
He said the Republican-led Federal Trade Commission has lately voted to approve similar consolidations, but could begin blocking them when Democrats next gain a majority on that panel.
Wall Street liked the deal and what it could mean for corporate profits. AmerisouceBergen stock rose more than $7 a share in early trading, topping $100 a share for the first time in five years. Wallgreen Boots Alliance shares were also up, by as much as 5 percent in early trading, as the company said it would focus more on its 21,000 stores in the U.S. and 10 other countries.
The deal comes two months after AmerisourceBergen agreed to set aside $6.6 billion to settle accusations the company helped drugmakers and rogue doctors flood the U.S. with opiod painkillers that fed lethal addictions in Philadelphia and other cities.
Given that big expense, “why does this [deal] make sense, for right now?” Steven Valiquette, an analyst at Barclays, asked Collis, in a conference call with investors.
“We are pursing this acquisition from a position of strength,” CEO Collis insisted. He noted that both companies had been extra busy during the Covid shutdowns ensuring patients stuck at home got their medicines.
Despite the huge opiod settlement cost, which wiped out the company’s reported profits for last year, the company has plenty of cash coming in, added chief financial officer James F. Cleary.
Indeed, company officials said they expect to begin paying down more of AmerisourceBegen’s debt once the acquisition is complete, and then boost dividend payments to shareholders.
AmerisourceBergen, and its rivals such as McKesson and Cardinal Health Inc., posit a profitable future as they are called on to speed a new generation of high-priced therapies to more patients, and people in growing nations are able to spend more for healthcare.
Plus, Covid-19 restrictions that have kept shoppers off the streets have made the digital and automated drug- tracking, routing and shipping technologies AmerisourceBergen and its rivals offer more obviously valuable to connect drug companies with drug users, Collis said in a conference call with investors.
AmerisourceBergen employs 22,000 at facilities including its Chesterbrook offices, West Deptford packaging plant, and locations across the U.S., Canada, Brazil and elsewhere. It is building a new headquarters in Conshohocken.
The Alliance deal excludes operations in China, Germany, Italy and other countries Collis said weren’t compatible with his company’s business model.
Indeed, European countries have cut reimbursement rates and made it tough for drug companies to boost profits, noted Glen Santangelo, a drug analyst at Guggenheim Securities.
Still, Collis projected savings of $75 million a year by 2025 for AmerisourceBergen as a result of the deal, and similar savings at Walgreen Boots.
Questioned by analyst Eric Percher of Nephron Research, AmerisourceBergen officials wouldn’t detail what costs would be cut, but stressed the opportunity to b oost sales.
“Remind me never to play poker with you guys,” quipped Robert Jones, an analyst from Goldman Sachs, who had also sought more detail on potential efficiencies.
The deal “is a logical step” for two companies that have been doing business for years, with AmerisourceBergen providing services to Walgreen Boots stores since 2013, chief executive Stefano Pessina said in a statement. He promised “higher future investments” and bigger profits will result.
Company officials, and a spokesperson queried later, had little to say about the deal’s likely impact on drug prices.