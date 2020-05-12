I couldn’t agree more with the judges who found Hannah-Jones’ piece challenged readers to think about U.S. history in a radically new way – to see the arrival of the first slave ship on American soil as foundational to who we are today as what happened here in Philadelphia in 1776 or 1787. Yet remarkably, there were a lot of conservative and right-wing commentators and even some pols who – in a week with coronavirus deaths soaring toward 80,000 and the highest U.S. unemployment rate ever recorded – found no more important project than trying to take The 1619 Project down.