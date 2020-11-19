Student-debt cancellation is the right thing to do, but the impact will only be temporary without a global solution that factors in the needs of everyone in that 36-36-28 divide. So that would include free community colleges with a more expansive vision of what they can become, free public-university tuition,as well as money for trade school, apprenticeships and other vocational training. I’ve argued for going a step further, with the feds funding a mandatory 18-year-old gap year of civilian service — both as a bridge to this new world of higher learning but also as a tool for getting resentful Rust-Belters and future cosmopolitan elites and everyone else out of their narrow silos and working toward some common good. Hopefully we’ll remember our civil war — over the future of America and the future of college — as one that didn’t get beyond the Twitter phase.