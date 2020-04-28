World War II movies were a staple of late-night TV if you grew up during the Baby Boom, and there was one subplot in so many of them that it become a bit of a cliché: The combat unit that always included a farm boy from Kentucky or Tennessee and his uneasy-at-first relationship with the Jewish recruit who ate those weird rock-hard doughnuts (no, they’re bagels!) that his mom sent from Brooklyn. By movie’s end, this platoon of diverse Americans with nothing in common always came together to defeat fascism under heavy fire.