One of the many revolutionary changes that may result from an American Spring of protest and upheaval of a kind that hasn’t been seen since the 1960s is an opportunity to correct an appalling political injustice. The alliance between black voters and the Democratic Party led to the Selma-inspired Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the subsequent election of hundreds of African American officials — but it has never once resulted in the election of a black Southern Democratic senator. The Democrats’ failure has looked even worse as South Carolina Republicans in 2012 appointed and then elected a black man, Sen. Tim Scott — occasionally a voice of conscience even as he votes consistently for the agenda of a racist president in Donald Trump — to their open seat.