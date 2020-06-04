But the questions reverberate even more loudly than the chants. Why now, when so many black and brown men and women have been senselessly killed before George Floyd was suffocated? Will the protests lose steam — there’s no evidence of that yet — and if they don’t where is this all headed? At what point do we acknowledge that while these are the George Floyd protests that they are becoming even more than that, that as the crowds grow bigger and more diverse this is becoming a peaceful revolution in the streets of America? And if it is becoming a revolution, what are the demands?