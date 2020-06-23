Do we ever! The current Pentagon annual budget of $736 billion is larger than military spending by the next 10 biggest nations — count ‘em, 10, and we’re talking about places like China, Russia and India — combined. (For the curious, only China’s military spends more than that $115 billion America spends just on cops.) Yet somehow, no political leaders from either party ever ask how taxpayers could possibly afford the $1.5 trillion (yes, with a “t”) that’s gone down a sinkhole for the Pentagon’s underwhelming F-35 stealth jet, even as your coronavirus nurse works the ICU wearing a Hefty bag.