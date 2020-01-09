Restore the role of Congress in approving -- or limiting -- war. In the debates that led to the Constitution in 1787, the Founders agreed that vesting war-making powers solely with the executive branch would turn the American president into an elected monarch. That is exactly what has happened with the rise of the imperial presidency, and its undeclared wars, since the end of World War II. The expected House passage of a resolution under the 1973 War Powers Act to limit Trump’s actions on Iran may get swatted down by GOP and White House opposition, but it is still a baby step in the right direction. Congress must also repeal the war-authorization votes of the early 2000s that have been abused by every president since.