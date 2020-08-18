I wonder how many of the millions of under-35 Americans who took to the streets after Floyd’s May 25 police killing will be put off by a Kasich right turn at the fork in the road. Likewise, I wonder why Kasich — who was no friend of the labor movement or women’s reproductive rights as Ohio governor — got such a prominent spot while the leader of the Democrats’ youth movement, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is slotted on Tuesday night for only 60 seconds. With more than 8 million Twitter followers and a bold vision for radical action on problems like climate, AOC is the Democrats’ future, a future the party’s aging elites seem to pray can be put off (with Kasich dismissing her in an interview as an out-of-step publicity hound).