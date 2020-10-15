The numbers so far are staggering — more than 15 million Americans had already voted by the mid-point of October, and that figure will be higher by the time you read this. Despite a deadly pandemic that’s killed more than 216,000 U.S. citizens, both early in-person and mail voting are shattering any known records. And the information posted so far shows Democrats and African Americans are voting disproportionately higher. But statistics don’t truly do justice to images of exhausted citizens stretched across parking lots and down tree-lined streets in the autumn heat of the Sunbelt, more determined to exercise their right to vote than any presidential election in living memory.