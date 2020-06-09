On one hand, I can’t help but wonder if the Trump resistance (and I’m including myself and my own focus as a columnist) — while it helped motivate #MeToo and the 2018 flip of the House — could have accomplished even more from the get-go. What if the movement had focused less on Trump himself and more on the social justice issues, as well as climate change, that bring young people into the street and force The Establishment to react? In hindsight, it probably would have been better to view Trump not as the illness but as an especially gross symptom of a larger disease.