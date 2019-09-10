This month, it just might. Arguably, there are more protests — against the corruption and moral rot of Trump’s presidency as well as the lack of urgent action on the climate crisis (a cause that both includes and transcends the president) — are on the calendar for September 2019 than any time since the rebellions of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Some small actions are already taking place, including a “welcome back” for on-the-impeachment-fence Congress members at D.C.-area airports by the Center for Popular Democracy. But the program is slated to really ratchet up in about 10 days.