Trump is clearly the candidate of what he calls “the forgotten Americans,” especially those over 50 who came of age when blue-collar work was still a path to a vacation cottage or a motorboat, and who now wonder what the hell went wrong. Sen. Bernie Sanders is fighting for the under-35 voters who so internalized college as the only path to the American Dream they took on crushing debts in the quest to get there. And while Joe Biden’s support is more diverse and more complicated, a chunk of it comes from boomers in affluent bedroom communities like Northern Virginia who benefited from college before the system was broken, who don’t see what the Bernie fuss is all about, and who want to return to their mimosa-fueled Sunday brunches without Trump’s rude tweets.