At least in Nashville, there is something of an investigative theory — that perhaps Warner, a 63-year-old IT specialist and apparent loner, had been motivated to target AT&T and its critical infrastructure because of an off-the-wall conspiracy theory that has been snowballing during this coronavirus-soaked year of 2020: that the advent of 5G wireless technology is somehow poisoning America and the world. Way back in May, which seems like about 12-13 years ago, The Atlantic covered the growing online chatter that the global rollout of 5G service and a raging pandemic couldn’t be a coincidence, and that this nonsense idea had taken root in Europe, where engineers had been harassed and buildings vandalized. Like every generation of suicide-bombing terrorist before him, Warner — who may have told friends that he had cancer — might have deluded himself into thinking he was saving the world.