Chilling tales of police brutality from Boston and NYC are why we need radical reforms

Maybe it’s because the soon-to-be-ex-president of the United States has been locking himself in the Oval Office with America’s worst lawyer as well as a just-pardoned ex-general who made a video calling for martial law to overturn the 2020 election, discussing various coup options, but there’s been a lot of talk recently about the intrinsic value of democracy. Well, this week I’m thinking that maybe it’s $600, the amount of the check you’ll be someday getting from Washington now that Round 2 of coronavirus stimulus has passed. To be clear, the $600 figure is rather pathetic — it’s a pittance of what other nations, including our next-door neighbor Canada, have given citizens to weather the global pandemic and deal with large-scale unemployment. But I’m convinced the government check would be $0 if we didn’t still have free and fair elections.