Yet, in a sense James Harden is also all of us. Over the last 30 years, America and China have gotten so tangled up with each other over trade and money that it’s virtually impossible for an average citizen to really protest the barbarism of China’s soulless dictators without moving to a cabin in northern Idaho and leaving the grid. When Beijing’s rulers butchered their own people in Tienanmen Square in 1989, we chose to do nothing and instead pretended we were doing something postive by increasing our business ties — convinced that exposure to the joy of capitalism would also make China go democratic. Instead, as Eric Levitz pointed out in a sharp essay this week in New York magazine, greed and lust for China’s vast market has infected America and the West with its authoritarianism.