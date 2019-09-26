Needless to say, were there a real murder on 5th Avenue — whether the gunman was the president of the United States or someone unknown schnook — the Manhattan district attorney wouldn’t wait for a public opinion poll, nor would he fret that the spectacle of a public homicide trial might tear New York City apart. So then why do we see murder as the clear-cut matter of morality that it is, but act so fearfully about bringing our corrupt and powerful leaders to any account? The greatest risk to the endangered American Experiment right now will come if Trump’s fate is decided on the basis of fear and focus groups and the political winds — and not on whether prosecuting a president who bullies a foreign nation to help in his re-election is a simple matter of right-and-wrong.