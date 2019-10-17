Why the new push? Maybe it’s a coincidence, but it comes at a moment when a) the earth’s climate crisis is spiraling out of control and b) millions of young people have already taken to the streets to protest the failure of so-called grown-ups to do anything about it. It was recently reported that September was the planet’s hottest September ever — the latest climate record to fall like dominoes, month after month after month. On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Big Oil companies are venting and flaring record amounts of natural gas into the atmosphere in the Central U.S., basically demolishing that claim that fracking is part of the greenhouse-gas solution when it’s really part of the problem.