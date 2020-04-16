With the pandemic, replacing in-person voting with the mail option seems to be a critical health measure, but efforts both in the states and in Washington to both make it much easier to vote by mail in all 50 states and to allocate more dollars to holding safe and fair elections are facing GOP headwinds. In fact, the push has so rattled Republicans that some of them are saying the quiet part out loud: Elections by mail would increase the turnout of eligible voters, and more democracy is bad for the GOP. Said the president (who, ironically, regularly votes by mail): "[Democratic proposals] had things — levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”