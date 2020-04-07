The lame-duck anti-Evers laws were such an affront to democracy and the results of the 2018 election that they were challenged all the way up to … you guessed it, the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Which decided by one vote, 4-3, to uphold the Republican’s election-undoing. Now are you starting to get it? What’s more, the state’s highest court is also slated to rule later this year on a case in which lower courts have ordered a purge of about 234,000 voters ahead of November’s general election, and the winner of Tuesday’s election is thought to be the deciding vote. Now do you see why these Republicans don’t mind killing a few folks as collateral damage to keep a court seat in their cold conservative hands?