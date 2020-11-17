The FT said that on a conference call with other top U.S. CEOs about the 2020 election, Schwarzman questioned the results in Pennsylvania and “said there had been news reports stating that ballots had continued arriving days after the election and that some of them may not have been real — issues that needed to be resolved...” In the reality-based world, Pennsylvania was simply counting a flood of legal mail-in ballots, all with GOP observers watching, and that count went heavily for Joe Biden because Democrats encouraged vote-by-mail while Trump disparaged it. Schwarzman, you’ll recall, generated a ton of headlines and controversy around these parts with a $25 million donation to his alma mater, the public Abington Senior High School; the district, after a flurry of complaints, nixed a plan to rename the high school for Schwarzman but did take his money to help build a new science and technology center. Hopefully Abington grads will learn basic math, and also news literacy, better than the center’s Wall Street namesake.