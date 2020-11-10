Donald Trump’s coup-coup clock has rung. How worried should Americans get?

There’s two working theories here. The first one says that there’s a Machiavellian method to the Republican madness, but it doesn’t involve the president channeling his inner Lukashenko and sending tanks into the pothole-filled streets of D.C. This idea says the motivations for GOP dead-ender resistance are a) McConnell’s realization that his future as the real center of power in Washington suddenly hinges on two run-off Senate elections that will be held in Georgia on January 5, and his two GOP incumbents will lose unless their voters are jazzed up by conspiracy theories rather than demoralized by Trump’s loss and b) the president’s realization that his corrupt, free-spending campaign is deep in debt, and his need to keep raising money from all the little people in the dark. Add a pinch of Trump sycophants feeding his narcissistic delusions.