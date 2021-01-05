The story this week that Biden’s nominee for Treasury secretary, the former Fed chair Janet Yellen, earned more than $7 million for giving speeches to banks, Wall Street firms and other interested parties is a classic example. Biden supporters ask, why is this a story because a) it’s legal (yeah, it is) and b) it’s apparently sexism to complain any time a talented woman “gets paid” and c) the college-educated elites who’ve become the base of the Democratic Party generally don’t see a conflict when people like them get big paydays for being “smart.” But did firms like Citibank, which paid Yellen more than $1 million, write those checks for her smarts, or for political influence? I think it actually should be illegal for people like Yellen to keep these huge fees if they go right back into government to regulate their benefactors. And I think Biden supporters should care, unless they want to give the Trumpists ammo to “drain the swamp” again in 2024.