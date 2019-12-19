Thomas Tibor, a 68-year-old retired film producer and writer from Arlington, Va., told me he was working out at a gym while reading the morning newspaper, and “I got so upset” that he jumped into the shower to head straight to this Impeach and Remove rally organized by progressive and good-government groups. It was his first protest since the Women’s March in early 2017. Carrying memories of fleeing Soviet tyranny as a 5-year-old refugee after 1956′s Hungarian Revolution and then watching Richard Nixon’s Watergate roil his new homeland, Tibor said, “I’m here because I still think there’s a constitutional duty for the Congress.”