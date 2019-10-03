Look, in one sense it’s naive to think a Justice Department that’s run by a political appointee of the president is going to be completely apolitical. Elections have consequences. A Democratic AG is probably more like to prosecute corporate polluters, while a Republican AG might prioritize, say, drug trafficking — but that’s the politics of ideas, not the politics of authoritarianism. Some Justice Department ideas are terrible, like the 1920 Palmer Raids led by then-AG A. Mitchell Palmer that arrested thousands of innocent recent immigrants in the name of anti-communism, and some AGs have been unethical, like Richard Nixon’s John Mitchell, who served 17 months in prison for his crimes aiding the re-election of the 37th president.