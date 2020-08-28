That’s when the GOP handed its mighty microphone to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, millionaire St. Louis attorneys, as a reward for their alleged felony of brandishing their high-powered rifle and a pistol at peaceful Black marchers in their upscale neighborhood. Sitting in their plush living room that probably cost more than most Trump voters earn in a year, the McCloskeys baselessly charged that replacing Trump with Democrats “would bring crime, lawlessness, and low-quality apartments into thriving suburban neighborhoods.” The Bonnie and Clyde of right-wing vigilantism were sandwiched between a parade of speakers who hailed Trump as a defender of Western civilization, or the suburbs, or whatever we’re calling white folks these days.