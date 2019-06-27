With those public funds as leverage, Norcross has fashioned himself into a Camden version of Robert Moses, the New York power broker who used his influence to occasionally rebuild, but mainly destroy, the city. During his development spree, Norcross (who was once part-owner of the Inquirer) has leveled whole blocks of downtown Camden and remade it according to his own aesthetic, which might be charitably described as ‘80s-era office park. Downtown Camden has been brutally sanitized with stand-alone institutional buildings and parking garages, in the style of a Metro Park or a Stamford, Conn., to carve out a safe zone for suburban commuters.