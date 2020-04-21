We have to learn how to broaden our perspective and feel like we aren’t doing it at the expense of our values, Xu said. The goal has to be to let new information in, not close it out. It’s important that we just don’t listen to conservative and liberal voices, Xu said, but we should read media from other communities — perhaps The Philadelphia Tribune or Al Dia. We should follow different voices on social media, too, to break the bubble and be uncomfortable.