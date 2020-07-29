So as I think about how air-conditioned restaurants and movie theaters are a no-go this year, I’m reminded how my grandmother conquered the summer outside. She had less of a choice than we do. Little Johnnye Elizabeth grew up in Georgetown, Texas, in a shotgun house that wasn’t air conditioned. Sharecropping didn’t stop in the heat. The AME church she attended wasn’t air conditioned. The movie theaters and department stores in town were air conditioned, but owners didn’t take too kindly to Black people, so dipping in to escape the Texas heat was out. This was, after all, the Jim Crow south. So when my grandmother moved to New York in the late 1940s, with the millions of Black people who fled the deep south to northern cities during the Great Black Migration, her bones told her how to stay cool outside during a New York heat wave.