“I used to spend a decent amount of time shopping. We [My family and I] were doing that out of boredom. We would just go to the mall and walk around. I don’t think we will be doing that anymore. It’s just not necessary. There are better ways to spend my time. I prefer to do something that’s enjoyable. For example, we bought bikes at the end of last summer. We didn’t ride them a lot. But now [this summer] we’ve been riding them as a family of four. It’s so therapeutic. I think the kids are able to open up more. We are having better conversations as a family in the car and on our bikes.”