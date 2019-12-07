At Comcast, Cohen’s role included shepherding the grandiose acquisitions his boss Brian Roberts used to build the company as they moved past lawmakers, regulators, and an often skeptical public. The company won its initially hostile campaign for AT&T Cable in 2002, was rejected by Disney in 2004, ran the Washington gauntlet to win NBCUniversal in 2011, gave up on TimeWarner in 2015, and was outbid for Fox in 2018 before buying Europe’s Sky.