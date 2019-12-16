DuPont Co., the Wilmington-based chemical maker that has been selling its businesses since separating from Dow Chemical Co. last Spring, is merging its $6 billion (yearly sales) Nutrition & Biosciences group into IFF (originally International Flavors & Fragrances), a New York food additives giant.
Although the DuPont food and drug group, which sold $6 billion of products such as artificial sweeteners, seaweed extracts, and the processed bean and soy proteins used in artificial meats, is larger than artificial flavoring and perfumes maker IFF, which had $5 billion in sales last year, IFF is acting as the acquirer.
IFF will pay DuPont $7.3 billion in cash, which IFF plans to borrow; the combined companies will be run by IFF boss Andreas Fibig; and IFF designees will initially take more than half the board seats. DuPont will also hold more than half the shares in the combined company. The company says the stock and cash it will receive for the business totals $26 billion.
Shares of IFF were down, and DuPont shares were up, in early trading Monday after the deal was announced over the weekend.
DuPont CEO Edward Breen, the Bucks County native who has made a career out of streamlining and selling industrial businesses, will serve as the combined company’s lead independent board director.
IFF said it will shave $300 million in yearly costs from both companies to help pay for the deal. IFF employs around 13,000 at 110 plants; DuPont, about 10,000 at 70 locations , including around 650 in Delaware.
“At this time, it remains business as usual. DuPont [Nutrition and Biosciences] and IFF will continue to operate as independent entities. Over the long term, the combined company will create growth opportunities and shareholder value,” said spokesman Dan Turner, adding DuPont chose IFF, among potential merger partners, as “in the best interest of the DuPont N&B business, customers, employees and DuPont shareholders... IFF and DuPont have known each other for a long time,” and have similar approaches to customers and research.
IFF and Breen have structured the deal as a tax-free merger with DuPont’s subsidiary -- a legal arrangement known as a “reverse Morris trust.” Bloomberg LP reported that IFF beat an offer from Irish dairy giant Kerry Group.
The deal has been approved by both boards but still faces IFF shareholder approval.
The deal leaves DuPont with automotive, military, medical, water processing, and other specialized materials businesses totalling around $16 billion in yearly sales, down by two-thirds from four years ago. Earlier this year the company was removed from the Dow Jones Industrials Average after a century as one of America’s benchmark manufacturing giants.
IFF has historic ties to the Philadelphia area, including the Tastepoint artificial vanilla, chocolate and flavorings business, which includes the former Henry H. Ottens Manufacutring Co., which IFF bought four years ago.
Tastepoint is headquartered at the former Ottens offices on Holstein Rd. near Philadelphia International Airport and operates a factory on Decatur Street in Northeast Philadelphia.
Separately, in 1968, IFF endowed the Monell Chemical Senses Center, a research center in University City, and has since given Monell grants.
Under Breen, DuPont has previously spun off its pesticide and genetically-modified farm seeds business (combined with Dow Chemical’s rival businesses, it became Corteva, based in Wilmington, in June), and other businesses.
Breen has accelerated a previous DuPont downsizing strategy. The company, which grew rich from sales of military explosives, home and auto plastics and artificial fabrics such as nylon in the early 1900s, seemed to lose its ability to invent enough profitable new products, as global population growth and chemical demand slowed in recent years.
Earlier in the 2010s, DuPont spun off its car-paints business (Axalta, based in Philadelphia), and combined a group of chemical plants, including both popular products such as the white pigment titanium dioxide, plus a lot of the company’s old environmental liabilities, into another company, Chemours, now based in a chunk of DuPont’s former headquarters in downtown Wilmington.