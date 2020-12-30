Flag it when someone interrupts you

Terri Boyer, director of the Anne Welsh McNulty Institute for Women’s Leadership at Villanova University, says that we — especially women who are routinely cut mid-conversation by men — need to nip these interruptions in the bud ASAP. Why? Because often, the offending man doesn’t even realize what he’s doing, or that this is a show of power. A 2014 study by George Washington University found men were 33 percent more likely to interrupt another woman than they would a man. When this happens, Boyer said, call it out in the moment. Try this: “I notice you are anxious to interject. My request is that you let me finish my thought so that I don’t lose it and then you will have a chance to speak.”