“If I were a parent of a Philadelphia schoolchild, I would be absolutely nuts that my child is not getting the resources that they need,” Valenza said. “If you go a half a mile outside of Philadelphia, there are suburbs where those kids are college ready. Those kids have access to a panoply of books. Those kids are getting this culture of information literacy … I can tell you stories about schools I’ve visited in Philadelphia where kids just didn’t know how to do the things that they would need to know to be successful in college.”