It’s this success that set up Schiff to last year buy the former Mock Fox Interiors design building, which she gutted and redesigned with the top floors as office and design space. On the first floor is the first-ever Marlyn Schiff stand-alone boutique, which she opened in late August to mark her 30th year in business. In addition to the glitz and glam of drop earrings and statement rings, Schiff has a selection of camo cashmere sweaters and oversize totes for a very rocker-meets-cozy vibe.