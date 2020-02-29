So 3DM Lifestyle reached out to me to do a review of their shoes. I’d been following them for two years so I knew who they were. The funny thing was I was like, ‘No.’ I wasn’t interested in doing a review, because I didn’t think they needed another review. So I wrote them and told them I wanted to do a collaboration. And they said, ‘No.’ I guess they were playing the game back. But then I followed up and I gave them the numbers for my last collaborations. And they went for it.